KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The mechanism of using MyKad for verifying eligibility to receive RON95 subsidies and issues surrounding the usage, such as defective chips, will be among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the matter will be raised by Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) to the Economy Minister during the Minister’s Question Time.

In addition, Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) will ask the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister to outline the measures taken to tackle the impact of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project on the biodiversity of forest reserve areas, which has led to conflicts between wildlife and humans, as well as steps to assist residents affected by the threat of wildlife entering villages.

During the question-and-answer session, Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) will ask the Foreign Affairs Minister to state the government’s stance in response to the Gaza humanitarian crisis, the type of humanitarian assistance provided, and the funds allocated for 2023-2024 for the purpose.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) will ask the Prime Minister to outline the government’s plans to resolve the issue of halal certification for restaurants and food companies, which has become a controversial topic among the public, which is feared to disrupt racial unity in the country.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the winding up debate at the policy stage for the 2025 Supply Bill by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat session runs for 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama