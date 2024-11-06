KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Issues concerning the cost of living, human-tiger conflict, and halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) are among those to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) will question the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living about the government’s commitment to addressing the public’s concerns over rising living costs during the question-and-answer session.

Shahidan is also keen to know about government measures to tackle cartels and monopolies impacting price hikes, as well as inter-ministerial planning for managing living costs.

In the same session, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will ask the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability about actions needed when tigers enter settlements, in order to address the human-tiger conflict.

Meanwhile, Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) will ask the Prime Minister to outline proactive government measures, besides public awareness campaigns, concerning food and beverage outlets without JAKIM’s halal certification, particularly those frequented by the public, including Muslims.

Following the Q&A session, the sitting will proceed with the winding up of the Supply Bill 2025 debate at the policy level by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to last for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama