KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A total of 3,880 flood victims are still sheltering in 28 temporary relief centres (PPS) across six states as of this morning.

In Perak, the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) reported that the number of flood victims in the state slightly increased to 1,456 people from 461 families this morning, compared to 1,441 people last night. All victims are taking shelter in 11 PPS.

According to the Public Info Banjir website, the water levels of Sungai Bidor and Sungai Rui in Hilir Perak have exceeded the warning level, while Sungai Kampar in Kampar and Sungai Perak in Perak Tengah have surpassed the alert level.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims decreased to 621 people from 182 families this morning, compared to 655 people last night. They are sheltering in five PPS located in the districts of Kota Setar and Pendang.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims in Temerloh has reduced to 1,751 people from 529 families this morning, compared to 1,795 people last night. All victims are housed in nine PPS.

In Selangor, 33 flood victims from nine families remain in a single PPS in Sabak Bernam as of this morning.

The Public Info Banjir website stated that the water level of Sungai Bernam has surpassed the danger level, while the water level of Sungai Langat in Kuala Langat has exceeded the alert level.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, the number of flood victims remains unchanged at 12 people, who are housed in one PPS in Jasin. In Perlis, seven flood victims from four families are staying in one PPS. — Bernama Bernama