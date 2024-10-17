KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — No animals at the National Zoo were affected by the floods following heavy rains last Tuesday.

Deputy President of the National Zoo, Datuk Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana, said clean-up efforts were completed on the same day of the incident, and the zoo resumed normal operations as of yesterday.

“On the day of the incident, water began to rise around 9:30am in almost all areas of the zoo except for higher grounds such as the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, before receding at around 11am.

“Clean-up efforts were then carried out by the zoo staff, including animal caretakers from each affected section,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Rosly added that the fire department, which had been monitoring the situation at the National Zoo, also assisted in clearing public walkways.

“Despite the floods, no animals were directly impacted, and none escaped due to the flooding. Animal care and supervision remained well-managed by the National Zoo team,” he said.

Last Tuesday, heavy rains began around 8:30am, causing flooding in several areas due to overflowing from major rivers including Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Gombak. — Bernama