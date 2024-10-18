PORT KLANG, Oct 18 — The high tide phenomenon in Klang that occurred early this morning is under control, and no evacuations are necessary.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Head of Zone 3 (Klang) Mohd Yunus Ibrahim stated that the monitoring of several areas identified as likely to be affected by the phenomenon showed that the situation remained stable, with water levels beginning to decrease around 7 am before receding completely.

“Six fire stations are involved in this monitoring, and our focus is on assessing whether this phenomenon significantly impacts the local community,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The overflow from the high tide began around 4.30 am, causing several villages and roads along the route from the North Port passenger terminal to be flooded, but the waters receded completely by about 8 am.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey at Kampung Nelayan Bagan Hylam found that residents had taken precautions by securing important belongings over the past two days.

However, a resident known as Ah Soon, 59, acknowledged that this high tide was among the highest recorded, noting that the Oi Koon Drama Association Hall, which had never experienced flooding, was also affected this time.

“The hall was raised to prevent water from entering, but it did not work today... Fortunately, we were prepared by moving things earlier,” he said when met by Bernama.

Another resident, Lim Meng Mei, 17, said she and her family noticed the water rising around 5.50 am but were not severely affected as they had made early preparations.

“Thanks to those who shared warnings about this phenomenon on social media, we were able to prepare in advance for any possibilities,” she said.

Previously, Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture exco, Izham Hashim, advised residents in coastal areas of the state to remain vigilant in facing the high tide phenomenon, which is expected to continue until Oct 20.

He noted that the sea level would reach 5.8 metres today, while levels on Oct 19 and 20 are projected to be 5.7 and 5.5 metres, respectively. — Bernama