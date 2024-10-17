KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Six locations nationwide are anticipated to experience rising sea levels due to a spring tide phenomenon set to occur from tomorrow until October 20.

According to Kosmo!, the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem) has reported that areas along the west coast of the peninsula will face extreme tidal conditions.

Affected regions are expected to include the Kuala Kedah Jetty in Kedah and the Kukup International Ferry Terminal in Pontian, Johor.

“In Selangor, at-risk areas include Kampung Bagan Pasir in Tanjong Karang and the Sky Mirror Jetty in Kuala Selangor.

“Additionally, the Pulau Ketam Jetty and the KTM Port Klang Station are also identified as locations susceptible to rising sea levels,” the department said.

Jupem further warned of potential landslides due to excessive moisture, which could weaken soil structures, particularly in hilly areas.

“Flooding may result in damage to roads, bridges, and buildings, complicating access and mobility for local communities,” the department added in the statement to Kosmo! today.

The current spring tide phenomenon is expected to be more severe as it coincides with both the perigee and the supermoon.

“Perigee is the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth, resulting in a minimum distance from our planet.

“When the moon is at perigee, its gravitational pull on the Earth’s oceans increases, leading to higher than normal sea levels,” Jupem said.

In light of these developments, the public is advised to remain vigilant and prepare for the expected rise in sea levels, which may lead to flooding, the department added.