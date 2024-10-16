KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 10 foreign nationals on suspicion of involvement in internet-based financial fraud, following a raid on a hotel in the coastal town of Chilaw on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrests were made after officers from the Puttalam Division Criminal Investigation Unit acted on a tip-off regarding suspicious activities at a hotel on Iranavila Road.

The group taken into custody includes four Malaysian men, three Ethiopian men and a woman, a Kenyan woman, and a Chinese man, according to a police statement posted on their official Facebook page on Wednesday.

During the raid, authorities confiscated a significant amount of electronic equipment believed to be used in the criminal activities, including 20 computers, three routers, and 282 mobile phones, police said.

The Puttalam Division Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting further investigations. — Bernama