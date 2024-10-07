KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Digital Ministry has announced job openings for key leadership roles in the newly established National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO), set to launch next month.

The NAIO will serve as the central body to advance Malaysia’s AI agenda, and the Ministry is looking for qualified individuals to lead the country’s AI development efforts.

“AI is a critical enabler for Malaysia’s future, and we are looking for dynamic leaders who are ready to contribute to national and regional progress,” Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said a statement today.

The open positions include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Director of AI Policy Lab and Director of AI Innovation Exchange.

“By promoting cross-sector collaboration, NAIO will position Malaysia at the forefront of AI development and adoption, both nationally and regionally,” Gobind said.

The NAIO, initially incubated within MyDIGITAL Corporation, will focus on initiatives aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s AI capabilities, driving innovation and boosting the country’s digital economy.

Key initiatives NAIO will drive over the next 12 months include completing the AI Technology Action Plan (2026-2030) and establishing a regulatory framework to promote ethical and sustainable AI adoption across key sectors.

Applications for the leadership positions have been open since September 30, 2024, and will close on October 11, 2024.

Interested candidates can find more information and apply through the MyDIGITAL website or on Jobstreet.