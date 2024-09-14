KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today panned the government’s draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on constituency fund allocations for Opposition MPs as “unusual” and “somewhat complicated”.

The former prime minister turned Opposition leader said discussions had taken place at various levels, and all PN MPs voiced dissatisfaction with the proposal, news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported.

“That meeting concluded that the draft is quite unusual, somewhat complicated and showed no genuine intention to help opposition MPs,” he was quoted as telling reporters in Kluang, Johor after escorting the PN Mahkota candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar for the state by-election nomination this morning.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, said a very important announcement on the matter would be made soon.

“An official statement will follow after further discussions, not only among MPs, who are clearly dissatisfied, but also with PN leaders at the central level,” he was quoted as saying.

In a precursor on September 10, Machang MP and Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said PN federal lawmakers were unhappy with the draft MoU.

Sharing his personal opinion, he indicated that the draft “sidelined” PN states and accused the unity government of insincerity in helping the impoverished in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis.

Wan Fayhsal declined to elaborate, saying he had been given a “gag order” pending an official announcement.

PN Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan from PAS previously said the MoU did not specify the exact amount of funding to be allocated to Opposition MPs, but contained several ambiguities to be further discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s office.

Among the conditions are requirements for non-administrative MPs to declare their assets, a measure previously reserved for ministers and deputy ministers.

Takiyuddin said the draft also touches on issues related to race, religion, and royalty.

In response to Takiyuddin’s claims, Fadillah said that the conditions included are aiming for fostering harmony and political stability, thereby limiting any calls to overthrow the current government.





