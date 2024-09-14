KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has dismissed speculation that the party is considering joining the Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) federal coalition government, saying the party has no plans to work with PH in any format.

According to Malaysiakini, Hadi emphasised that PAS will not collaborate with any party that the party views as “telunjuk lurus kelingking berkait (their index finger is straight, but their pinky is crooked),” a term describing someone who appears outwardly honest or straightforward but has hidden or deceitful intentions, which was an apparent reference to Harapan.

“PAS will continue to get close to those who are sincere in accepting Islam as a solution while rejecting those who are ‘telunjuk lurus kelingking berkait’,” he said in his policy speech at the 70th PAS muktamar in Temerloh, Pahang.

Hadi added, “PAS will remain steadfast behind Perikatan Nasional and maintain the original Muafakat Nasional, and has no intention ever to join Pakatan Harapan in any format.”

There had been rumours circulating that PAS might join the federal ruling coalition.

In June, government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil mentioned in a press conference that there were “ongoing discussions” between the government and the opposition, particularly with state leaders, but did not confirm whether PAS was part of those discussions.

In August, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin was reported to have said that certain parties were trying to invite PAS to join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

However, Hashim later clarified that PAS would not consider any invitation from Umno to join the coalition government, which currently includes DAP.