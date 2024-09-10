KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal today said that he’s not happy with the proposed federal funds for Opposition MPs.

The Machang MP accused the federal government of preferential treatment towards its own “DAP states” and being neglectful towards states that voted for Perikatan Nasional (PN), without disclosing the proposed amount.

“I’ve been given a gag order on this until we conduct a press conference. But, if you ask me, I’m not happy.

“We are sidelined in areas where people have chosen Perikatan Nasional representatives,” he told reporters after the Bersatu Youth wing held a meeting at the party headquarters at Publika here this afternoon.

He was sceptical that the federal government “is genuinely interested in helping the poor in my area, and in states governed by the Opposition”.

He compared the PN states to those led by DAP representatives, claiming the Pakatan Harapan (PH) party receives the “golden child treatment” for infrastructure development projects worth billions of ringgit.

“Poor states like Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis are neglected,” he added.

Wan Fayhsal did not name the states, but the DAP is the dominant party only in Penang while PKR leads in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan and Barisan Nasional’s Umno – a former political adversary turned ally in the current Unity Government alliance — rules Johor, Melaka, and Perak in the peninsula.

Wan Fayhsal was then asked when PN will hold a press conference on the proposed federal allocations for the Opposition.

“In the near future, God willing,” he replied.

Last week, PN Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan from PAS revealed that the Opposition is carefully reviewing a draft memorandum of understanding regarding allocations for its MPs.

He noted that the draft includes several ambiguities, which will be further discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s office.

Among the conditions are requirements for non-administrative MPs to declare their assets, a measure previously reserved for ministers and deputy ministers.

Takiyuddin said the draft also touches on issues related to race, religion, and royalty.

He also said the exact amount of funding to be allocated to opposition MPs remains unspecified.

In response to Takiyuddin’s claims, Fadillah said that the conditions included are aiming for fostering harmony and political stability, thereby limiting any calls to overthrow the current government.



