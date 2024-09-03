PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The allegation hurled by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that the unity government is playing politics with opposition states is not true.

Instead, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in refuting the allegation, said that the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has always put the wellbeing of the people first, including in states led by the opposition.

“The Prime Minister has not only spent a lot of time visiting states but has also been identifying problems that must be addressed immediately and even expediting project implementation in the states concerned,” Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the unity government told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

Fahmi also explained that the Prime Minister had also stressed that there is no need for political sentiment in managing development, including in states governed by the opposition.

“As members of the Cabinet, we have to prioritise the common good and ensure that the people under our care get the maximum benefit possible,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi reportedly claimed that the unity government’s ministers and their deputies are still playing politics against states led by Perikatan Nasional, despite the opposition’s openness to collaborate. — Bernama