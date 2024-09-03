KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — There are no fresh placements of Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) officers in government departments, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

In a Malaysiakini report, Fahmi described the issue as a misunderstanding, saying it has been addressed previously.

“Jakim had answered this issue on August 7 after a human rights activist and lawyer raised it during a podcast at the time,” he said.

He was referring to a podcast by former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim featuring activist and lawyer Siti Kasim.

Fahmi added that the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) issued a new statement on the matter, which has led to confusion.

“The original goal of the placement was to help the government, especially in terms of integrity in a ministry. So, the accusations made by some parties are baseless,” the Lembah Pantai MP added.

The MCCBCHST expressed concerns about the placement of Jakim officers in government departments, arguing it may infringe upon constitutional safeguards, including fundamental rights guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

Jakim, in a statement available on its website, denied claims that the placement of its officers was a recent development.

“The placement of Jakim officers began in 1982 as attaches in London and Indonesia. Following this, in the Agriculture Department, Prisons Department, Welfare Department, Home Ministry, National Security Council (MKN) and other departments,” the statement said.

National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar will meet with the MCCBCHST to clarify the situation.

Fahmi assured that the government is committed to resolving the misunderstanding and ensuring that all stakeholders’ concerns are addressed.

On calls for MCCBCHST to be investigated for allegedly issuing a seditious statement, Fahmi said the government would leave it to the authorities to investigate the matter if a report was lodged.

“This touches on the enforcement aspect, I don’t comment on this issue and as usual, if the authorities receive a report, then they will investigate,” he added, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

The MCCBCHST has called on the government and MPs to adhere to their constitutional oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” and respect Malaysia’s cultural diversity.

Fahmi also said that any further developments on the matter would be communicated transparently.

The issue surfaced after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in June, suggested expanding Jakim’s role to include input in policymaking.