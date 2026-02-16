PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has released on bail a director-general and a director of a government agency who were remanded to assist in investigations into the alleged misappropriation of approximately RM900,000.

A source said the two men, both in their 50s, were released last Friday and Saturday after being remanded from February 12. They are suspected of abusing their positions by utilising financial allocations at their workplace for personal gain.

“They were released earlier than the remand period granted after their statements were recorded. The MACC is now completing the investigation papers before submitting them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” the source said.

The duo were arrested at about 1pm on February 11 when they presented themselves at the MACC headquarters here to give their statements.

Apart from the alleged misappropriation, the suspects are also believed to have submitted false claims and documents containing false particulars amounting to about RM60,000 for an umrah pilgrimage while attending official duties in Jeddah from January 29 to February 4 last year.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the case and said statements had been recorded from 18 witnesses to facilitate the investigation.

He said several items, including clothing, gadgets, electronic devices and sports equipment estimated to be worth about RM57,000, had been seized. — Bernama