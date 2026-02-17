KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has called on Malay-Muslim parties and the wider community to return to unity rooted in Islamic principles, stressing that internal conflicts should be resolved by upholding faith and shared moral guidance.

In a post on his Facebook page, Tuan Ibrahim said that internal strife and crises within organisations are not unusual, but in political parties, disputes tend to draw public attention.

He stressed that the solution lies in returning to the principles of unity outlined in the Quran.

He cited Surah Al-Imran, ayat 103, which instructs believers to “hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided,” highlighting that such teachings should guide efforts to overcome political divisions.

Tuan Ibrahim noted that unity based on faith fosters obedience to Allah’s commands while ensuring the welfare of all communities is respected. He urged leaders to prioritise collective interests over personal ambition, warning that neglecting responsibilities entrusted to leaders could lead to ruin.

“Where there is effort, there is a way. Truth may take time to prevail, but it will. Falsehood, no matter how strong it seems, will crumble when the time comes,” he wrote.

Tuan Ibrahim concluded his message from Masjidil Haram in Mecca, expressing hope that political disputes can be resolved, allowing the Malay-Muslim community to unite in facing future challenges, including the next general election and nation-building efforts.

His call for unity comes amid ongoing political manoeuvring within Malay-Muslim parties, including PAS, Umno, and Bersatu.

His Facebook post reflects broader concerns over internal disputes and coalition stability, as leaders continue discussions on potential collaboration ahead of the next general election.