PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today denied the government’s hand in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being charged with sedition, saying the police report against the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president was lodged by representatives of the Pahang palace.

Following a scathing attach by Muhyiddin’s party deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, said the subsequent charge in court was based from police reports — of which there were 29 in total.

“In today’s Cabinet meeting, members were reminded that several sedition cases brought to court, specifically those involving Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are based on police reports made by Pahang palace representatives, not the government’s initiative,” he told a press conference here.

He said similarly the government has no link to the Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s sedition case, involving two charges over his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar

“Everyone is advised to avoid raising 3R issues, particularly those involving the royals,” he added.

Muhyiddin was recently accused of insulting the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Pahang’s Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to a sedition charge in a Sessions Court in Gua Musang, over his remark in the Nenggiri by-election campaigning.

He faces a charge under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 — which can be penalised with a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment up to three years, or both.

Prior to that, Ahmad Faizal had accused the police and the Attorney General's Chambers of being hasty in investigating and prosecuting Muhyiddin.

He also claimed that Muhyiddin is facing a politically-motivated charge, while condemning the government for its alleged use of the Sedition Act.