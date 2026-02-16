KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded the people not to allow emotions, provocations and differences in opinion to fracture relationships and erode the trust that has long been built within the nation’s plural society.

In his Chinese New Year message, Anwar said such differences should instead be turned into opportunities to strengthen the spirit of goodwill, reject prejudice and choose the path of dialogue, negotiation and wisdom to preserve harmony.

“Chinese New Year always reminds us of prosperity, hope and the strength to move forward with confidence. In this Year of the Horse, diligence, courage and fighting spirit are celebrated alongside the call to act with wisdom and moderation.

“Confucius reminds us that harmony arises when people respect and understand one another. This is the foundation that enables a multiracial society to live together peacefully despite differences in cultural background and beliefs,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar also expressed confidence that Malaysia will continue to move forward strongly as long as harmony, mutual respect and compassion remain shared values, and he prayed that all Malaysians be blessed with well-being and prosperity.

“Gong Xi Fa Cai! Xin Nian Kuai Le! Ma Nian Xin Da Yun!,” said the Prime Minister. — Bernama