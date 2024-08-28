PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the public to be wary of fraudulent donation requests for Palestinian patients in Malaysia.

He clarified that the government is not seeking donations to support the needs of those Palestinians currently undergoing treatment.

“The prime minister has requested that I issue a reminder regarding Palestinian nationals brought to Malaysia for medical treatment.

“The government is not soliciting donations to fund any needs for these Palestinians receiving treatment at present,” he told reporters here.

He also urged the public to report any such fraud text messages to the police or the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On August 15, Malaysia arranged for 41 injured Palestinians, including an eight-month-old baby, to receive additional medical care at a military hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

This humanitarian effort was carried out by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, which transported the patients from Cairo to Kuala Lumpur.