KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) will enforce a maximum 18-month period for officers holding high-risk posts as part of a broader reform anchored on three core values to strengthen integrity, governance and operational readiness.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said the cap applies to positions exposed to higher risks, including procurement-related roles, to prevent conflicts of interest and abuse of power.

“We do not want anyone to remain too long in one position to the extent that ‘little Napoleons’ emerge or personal conflicts of interest arise that could undermine the organisation,” he said at a press conference after delivering his inaugural address at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here yesterday.

He added that if audits and evaluations find an officer to be of integrity and performing well, tenure may be extended, but all high-risk posts must be reviewed at least once every 18 months.

Malek Razak said the policy is part of a comprehensive realignment of leadership and governance to address weaknesses and restore public confidence in the ATM.

“Systems will be refined, processes tightened and gaps decisively addressed to reinforce accountability across the force,” he said.

He stressed that the responsibility to uphold the reform agenda rests with all personnel, including both officers and enlisted members.

On asset declarations, Malek Razak said the requirement covers all levels of command and officers handling financial management, with updates aligned to current positions and Inspectorate guidelines.

“This has long been practised, but some declarations may not have been updated and must now be refreshed. Those who have yet to declare their assets must do so,” he said.

He added that the frequency of asset declarations will follow Inspectorate guidelines based on Public Service regulations and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Earlier in his address, Malek Razak said the new strategic direction of the ATM will be guided by Akhlak Teras (Moral Compass), Tatakelola Tuntas (Good Governance) and Martabat Tempur (Combat Credibility).

Outlining seven key thrusts under the three core values, he said the first emphasises the development of morally upright and professionally competent personnel grounded in integrity and discipline.

He said moral strength must underpin competence, professionalism and mental resilience to ensure capable officers do not compromise the organisation through lapses in trust.

The second thrust focuses on comprehensive governance and preserved integrity through clear structures and consistent implementation.

The remaining thrusts cover the development of a future-ready force, enhanced readiness, strengthened cohesion, care for personnel and veterans, closer civil-military ties and principled defence diplomacy. — Bernama