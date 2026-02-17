KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A woman rode her motorcycle against the flow of traffic in a desperate attempt to evade an inspection during Op Falcon, an operation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) around the capital on Saturday night.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the 26-year-old woman turned back in an attempt to avoid the roadblock but was successfully detained by authorities.

“Further inspection had found that the motorcycle was using a misleading registration number that did not comply with the prescribed specifications. The motorcycle has been seized for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said a total of 346 notices were issued for various offences during the operation, which ran from 10 pm on February 14 until 5 am on February 15 at several locations, and from that number, six cars and two motorcycles were seized for serious offences, including extreme modifications and other technical violations.

“Among the main offences detected during the operation were not possessing a valid Competent Driving Licence (CDL), expired road tax, no insurance coverage, as well as engine modifications without endorsement,” he also said.

He added that the operation was carried out following public complaints over noise disturbances and extreme vehicle modifications that caused discomfort to the community, stressing that enforcement actions will be intensified from time to time to ensure compliance with the law and the safety of all road users. — Bernama