KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh today claimed more young Malaysians will support for his party if convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is released from prison.

He said this is because Najib gave the youth more opportunities when he was in power.

“As we know, during Najib's administration, many opportunities and openings were given to young people. So, certainly, when Najib is freed, it will have some effect on the support of young people for our party.

“In reality, young people are smart and capable of making wise choices. They know which leaders are truly capable of serving and which ones just talk without substance. Najib is indeed a leader who can truly serve,” Dr Akmal said in a press conference after the closing ceremony of this year's Umno general assembly.

He further claimed that Malaysian youths wish to see Najib free.

Najib’s freedom has been one of the most talked about topics in this year’s Umno assembly.

The party leaders have repeatedly affirmed Umno’s commitment to secure a full pardon and release from prison for their ex-president who was convicted of cheating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary and is currently serving a reduced sentence of six years.

Energised by the wave of emotions in the World Trade Centre hall earlier today, Setiu Umno deputy chief Mohd Iskandar Jaafar even claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) could benefit from Najib’s release.

He said Umno members will support PH if it happens.

Mohd Iskandar also said Najib could be the catalyst for Barisan Nasional’s resurgence.