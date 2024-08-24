KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — It is too early to conclude whether Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno can go ‘solo’ in the 16th general election (GE16), said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Instead, Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said the party leadership would thoroughly examine the matter when the time comes, based on the party’s situation at that time.

“We cannot assess ourselves now for 2027. When the time for the election draws near, we will see what the situation or strength of our party is.

“If we can’t go solo and need partners to face the election, we will consider that at that time. It is unfair to evaluate ourselves now for 2027,” he said.

He told reporters this during a visit to the Media Centre at the 2024 Umno General Assembly here today.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his keynote address, said the party would not go solo in the next general election to avoid seat clashes with parties within the Unity Government.

He said that as one of the parties in the government, cooperation among partners should be carried out while respecting each other’s traditional seats. — Bernama