KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — An Umno delegate from Terengganu today claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) can benefit from the release of its convicted former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Deputy Head of Setiu Division, Mohd Iskandar Jaafar, said freeing Najib from prison can result in Barisan Nasional (BN) returning to its former glory.

“Free Najib, the time has come for serious efforts to comply with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. Do not ignore the power of the King and the concept of federalism that isolates intervention to the legislature, executive and judiciary.

“Najib will be the catalyst for the rise of BN, PH will also benefit,” he said when closing his Umno presidential speech debate in this year’s Umno general assembly.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday disclosed that Najib’s full pardon and release from prison were among the top proposals from the party grassroots raised at its ongoing annual convention.

Najib, an ex-prime minister, was found guilty of the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of sovereign investment fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in prison and a RM210 million fine.

He began his jail sentence on August 23, 2022.

In February, the Federal Territories Pardons Board agreed to halve the jail term to six years, which means Najib could be released earlier on August 23, 2028 if he also manages to pay his reduced fine of RM50 million before that date.

If he fails to do so, his early release date will be a year later on August 23, 2029.