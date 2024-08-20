KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) has expressed its support for a fair investigation into alleged controversial remarks by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the recent Nenggiri by-election campaign.

Pahang Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who is also PAS deputy president, said in a statement today that the coalition also urged against politicising the matter.

“The PN assemblymen in Pahang fully back the directive issued by the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, regarding Muhyiddin’s speech during the Nenggiri campaign, and call for a fair investigation into the allegations.

“We have full confidence that the police will carry out their duties, and we urge all parties to avoid creating any unnecessary controversy while adhering to the Ruler’s directive,” said Tuan Ibrahim in the statement.

Yesterday, Tengku Hassanal voiced his displeasure over Muhyiddin’s comments during the Nenggiri campaign, which touched upon the appointment of the prime minister following the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that Muhyiddin’s remarks appeared to deliberately and cynically undermine the role of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tengku Hassanal called on the police to take decisive action without compromise against Muhyiddin for deliberately raising sensitive 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues.

The police were scheduled to record Muhyiddin’s statement today in Kuala Lumpur, but this has been postponed until tomorrow due to his lawyer being in Thailand.

The former prime minister was originally due to provide his statement at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) at 11 am today.

The police have also received 30 reports from various parties regarding the incident.