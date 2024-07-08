KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 – The issue of cyberbullying on social media platforms will be presented to the Cabinet on Friday to find the best solution, including legal and enforcement aspects, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Advertisement

He said apart from reporting on an incident involving an influencer on the TikTok application, who allegedly committed suicide due to cyberbullying, the presentation was also requested by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We don't just report what happened, but take action, especially if we need to amend the law, and what are the current weaknesses,” he told reporters, after visiting the family of a TikTok influencer, who allegedly committed suicide after being a victim of cyberbullying, at the People's Housing Programme (PPR) in Gombak Setia, here, yesterday.

The body of the 29-year-old female influencer was found in her home, at about 11 am last Friday.

Advertisement

Fahmi said that the main problem in dealing with cyberbullying is that most perpetrators hide behind fake accounts, making them difficult to identify.

“One of the complaints which the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Ministry of Communications have received from the police, is that accounts involved in various abusive activities hide behind fake accounts, making it hard to identify the individuals who made the comments, or were involved in the scams,” he said.

Fahmi said that the victim’s family has lodged a police report, and the ministry has been in contact with TikTok, which expressed its willingness to cooperate more proactively.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Fahmi said that the public, including civil servants, are advised to avoid becoming cyberbullies, but instead continue to maintain Eastern mannerism and culture.

Explaining further, Fahmi said that his ministry would consider the need to amend the existing laws related to cyberbullying, and insisted that individuals involved in the case of the influencer’s death be brought to justice.

“This matter was relayed to the Prime Minister yesterday, and I have also spoken to Digital Minister, Gobind Singh Deo and the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said. We have a similar stance on this issue and will meet in a few days.

“Offences are not only in issues such as humiliating or disclosing personal information, which is an offence under the Personal Data Protection Act. Insya-Allah we will hold a meeting and examine the existing laws and what steps we need to take.”

Additionally, Fahmi said that his ministry upholds the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who reminded the public not to turn social media platforms into venues for arguments, or shaming others, as these actions only contribute to division and conflict.

Fahmi added that his ministry will implement several measures to ensure that the internet is safe to use because cyberbullying is not only reported to occur on the TikTok application but also on other social media sites, such as Facebook and WhatsApp applications. — Bernama