PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Muslims must work together to build a nation based on Islamic values and Al-Falah (success) spirit, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that this is in line with the theme for the national Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H celebration, ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani, which serves as the foundation for appreciating the new year of the Islamic calendar.

“...Enough of the infighting. It’s detrimental to both the religion and the country.

“Put an end to all the hatred with the values of rahmah (compassion) and love,” he said in his speech at the national-level Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H celebration here today.

The event was graced by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were in attendance.

Mohd Na’im also called on Muslims to jointly shoulder the responsibility of preserving national harmony, guided by Fiqh Ta’ayush (the Islamic jurisprudence of coexistence).

“Don’t use religious and racial sentiments as a means to gain support and pursue specific interests,” he said.

According to Mohd Na’im, the spirit of Maal Hijrah requires Muslims to open a new chapter and strive to master various disciplines and expertise. He said that Muslims should optimise the use of technology to enhance their competitive skills.

“Muslims must not be left behind in mastering knowledge for the country to prosper,” he said. — Bernama