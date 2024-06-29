KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is concerned about the rising cases of tampering involving its company assets, its chief executive officer Mohd Yusof Jaafar said.

He said that tampering with SESB meters and electric cable theft are offences that require serious attention from the public, especially SESB consumers, adding that the company will be uncompromising with cases of electric theft and tampering with electric cables and would seek compensation through legal action.

“In such cases, SESB will issue a letter of demand over the losses and bring the matter to court. If consumers refuse to cooperate, stern action will be taken,” he said in a statement today.

There have been several court cases filed over compensation and the company was following up on cases submitted to the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECOS) and the police for further action, he said.

Advertisement

He stressed that SESB was also conducting periodic checks to identify account owners, especially business premises that installed meter tampering devices, and has approved a policy to reward those who provide tipoffs on such illegal activities.

“SESB is also enforcing the use of Authority Cards for SESB employees to ensure only valid SESB employees can handle SESB meters at consumers’ premises,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement