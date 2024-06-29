NIBONG TEBAL, June 29 — The Penang police have issued 61 permits for campaign activities, speeches, and friendly visits by political parties contesting in the Sungai Bakap by-election since campaigning commenced on June 22.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad announced that on the eighth day of campaigning today, 16 permits have been approved, with none rejected so far.

“The number of police reports and investigation papers related to the Sungai Bakap by-election remains at one, which is under Section 427 of the Penal Code for damaging campaign materials such as political party flags and banners.

“The police also advise campaigners to ensure that campaign areas, such as rally sites and meeting places, are cleaned up after use and to avoid damaging public property,” he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will see a one-on-one contest between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr. Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail, following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to abdominal inflammation.

The Election Commission set a 14-day campaign period beginning the day after last Saturday’s nominations, until 11:59 pm on July 5. — Bernama

