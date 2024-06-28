PUTRAJAYA, June 29 — A group calling itself Demi Negara is planning a rally called “Demo Rakyat Lawan Anwar” (Malay for “People’s Rally Against Anwar”) at a car park near the prime minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex here.
At the time of writing:
- A small number protesters have started congregating but things are quiet so far with the police keeping an eye on the event.
- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is not even in the vicinity. He is currently on a working visit in Penang today.
Why are they holding this protest?
- As per its name, this protest is directed at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration.
- Highlighting an Anwar remark requesting for no criticism in his first year, the group said now is the time for protest as it alleged the government has failed the public after 18 months in power.
Their demands to the government:
- Lower the price of diesel and freeze RON95 and gas pump prices
- Restore the supply of Local Rice without increasing its price and defend the plight of rice farmers
- Address the issue of Covid-19 drop-outs and tackling urban poverty
- Allow contributors to continue withdrawing from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account
- Address the increase in cost of living
- Defend the rights of public health workers, upgrade health infrastructure and cancel the privatisation of public health services
- Provide equivalent financial allocation for Opposition MPs
- Guarantee freedom of speech for all
- Prevent the International Monetary Fund from influencing financial policies
Who are the organisers?
The group claimed it is not backed by any political parties, but its spokesmen are strident critics of the federal government coalition:
- Aidil Yunus: an anti-Madani government YouTuber known as YB Viral
- Dayangku Intan: real name Tengku Intan Tengku Abdul Hamid, a popular singer in the 1980s, now a member and activist with Islamist party PAS
- Siti Zulaikha Olivia: a Sarawakian influencer known as Mak Iban Olivia
What have the authorities said about this event?
- On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa advised the public not to participate in the rally as no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to the organisers as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.
- Rusdi said the police received 85 reports on the issue and have opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
- Local authority Putrajaya Corp said permission was not given due to maintenance work in the area.
