PUTRAJAYA, June 29 — A group calling itself Demi Negara is planning a rally called “Demo Rakyat Lawan Anwar” (Malay for “People’s Rally Against Anwar”) at a car park near the prime minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

At the time of writing:

A small number protesters have started congregating but things are quiet so far with the police keeping an eye on the event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is not even in the vicinity. He is currently on a working visit in Penang today.

Malay Mail will be updating this article as we get more updates.

Why are they holding this protest? Advertisement As per its name, this protest is directed at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration.

Highlighting an Anwar remark requesting for no criticism in his first year, the group said now is the time for protest as it alleged the government has failed the public after 18 months in power.

Police officers are seen on standby following the Rakyat Tolak Anwar demonstration at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya June 29, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Their demands to the government:

Lower the price of diesel and freeze RON95 and gas pump prices

Restore the supply of Local Rice without increasing its price and defend the plight of rice farmers

Address the issue of Covid-19 drop-outs and tackling urban poverty

Allow contributors to continue withdrawing from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account

Address the increase in cost of living

Defend the rights of public health workers, upgrade health infrastructure and cancel the privatisation of public health services

Provide equivalent financial allocation for Opposition MPs

Guarantee freedom of speech for all

Prevent the International Monetary Fund from influencing financial policies

Who are the organisers? Advertisement The group claimed it is not backed by any political parties, but its spokesmen are strident critics of the federal government coalition: Aidil Yunus: an anti-Madani government YouTuber known as YB Viral

Dayangku Intan: real name Tengku Intan Tengku Abdul Hamid, a popular singer in the 1980s, now a member and activist with Islamist party PAS

Siti Zulaikha Olivia: a Sarawakian influencer known as Mak Iban Olivia

From left Tunku Intan Abdul Hamid (Dayangku Intan), YB Viral Aidil Yunus, Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and Siti Zulaikha Olivia (Mak Iban Olivia) during upcoming demonstration “Rakyat Lawan Anwar” press conference in Kuala Lumpur Jun 27, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

What have the authorities said about this event?

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa advised the public not to participate in the rally as no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to the organisers as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Rusdi said the police received 85 reports on the issue and have opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Local authority Putrajaya Corp said permission was not given due to maintenance work in the area.

MORE TO COME