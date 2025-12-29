KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast a monsoon surge affecting the country from January 1 to 5.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the phenomenon could bring prolonged heavy rain to Sarawak, as well as strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea during the period.

“The public is advised to refer to www.met.gov.my, MetMalaysia’s official social media channels, and download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information,” he said in a statement shared on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page today.

In a separate update, MetMalaysia issued a Category Three warning for strong winds and rough seas in the northeastern waters of Condore and northwestern Reef North until Friday, with wind speeds exceeding 60 km/h and waves higher than 4.5 metres.

“These conditions are dangerous for all coastal and maritime activities, including offshore oil platform operations,” it said.

MetMalaysia also issued a Category One warning for strong winds and rough seas in the southeastern waters of Samui, Tioman, northern Bunguran, southeastern and northern Reef North, Layang-Layang, and western Palawan, also until Friday.

Winds of 40-50 km/h with waves reaching up to 3.5 metres are expected in these areas, posing dangers to small boats as well as marine recreational and sports activities. — Bernama