GEORGE TOWN, June 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has vowed that the Unity Government will uphold and defend the rights of every Malaysian, honouring the vision of the late political stalwart Datuk Seri Karpal Singh.

Speaking at the ‘Reminiscing Karpal’ event here today, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continuing Karpal’s legacy of fighting racism, religious bigotry and corruption.

“Karpal had placed the rule of law, judicial independence, democracy, human rights and justice on a high pedestal. We learn in Cabinet that the challenge is tough but not insurmountable.

“I have said to (Tan Sri) Lim Kit Siang (former DAP adviser), we are here for a purpose and we are determined to make sure Malaysia matures as a democracy. We will continue to fight, defend the rights of every single citizen of this country..majority or minority,” he said.

Also present were DAP National deputy chairman and Karpal’s second son Gobind Singh Deo, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh, who is also Karpal’s third child.

Describing Karpal as a courageous and noble defender of fundamental liberties, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, believes that the ‘Tiger of Jelutong’ would have been pleased with the current government but would nonetheless remain tough and critical.

“I believe Karpal would be happy but if you think that even he had been here (now) and would not grumble and protest, I disagree. He will continue to be tough and criticise the prime minister. That's Karpal.

“We were good friends and on excellent terms, and Karpal was clear in his support, along with Kit Siang for me to assume the premiership but he was tough and so critical,” he said.

The PKR president also expressed his pleasure that Gobind, Ramkarpal and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo continue the legacy and commitment of their father.

Karpal died in an accident, aged 74, on the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung, Gopeng, in March 2014, which also claimed the life of his assistant, Michael Cornelius, 39.

Having served as Jelutong MP from 1978 to 1990 and Bukit Gelugor from 2004 to 2014, Karpal was the third DAP national chairman from 2004 until his death.

Karpal also served as lead counsel for Anwar when the former deputy prime minister was unceremoniously removed from his position in Putrajaya over charges of corruption and sodomy in 1998 and continued to defend Anwar even during his second sodomy case. — Bernama