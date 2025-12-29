SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — The latest update on the operational status of the Shah Alam Light Rail Transit Line, formerly known as LRT3, owned by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, is expected to be announced next month.

Shah Alam Line Operations Head Mohd Ariffin Idris said the LRT3 project is currently undergoing fault-free running tests for each train.

“We have 22 trains for the Shah Alam Line. Each train must undergo this test and is monitored by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). (So far) three trains have reached the required distance, but they need to be re-evaluated as APAD will reassess the criteria that have been implemented,” he told reporters at a media engagement session with Selangor journalists organised by Prasarana here today.

On December 10, Prasarana confirmed that the Shah Alam Line would not commence operations this year due to the need to resolve system stability and software issues that were still detected during the testing and commissioning phase.

Prasarana group president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the opening of the line would only be announced after all technical components, including the signalling system, train software and overall network integration, are confirmed to be operating stably in accordance with APAD standards.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ariffin said Prasarana is prepared to offer its expertise to the Selangor government, which is considering expanding rail services through the ‘Kita Selangor Rail Line’ project.

“Prasarana has more than 30 years of high-level expertise in public transport, and its personnel possess specialised skills that should not be wasted. For Selangor’s planning, Malaysia already has the experts. I am confident Prasarana is ready to work together to realise this development plan,” he said when asked whether the company is willing to collaborate on the project. — Bernama