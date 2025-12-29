KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — National Football Development Programme (NFDP) Technical Director Datuk Ong Kim Swee should be given full space to achieve the targets set, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi.

According to Mohd Yusoff, the space given must encompass all aspects, including the evaluation of the existing or new coaching line-up as well as the development modules to be used.

He stressed that it is important for Ong to work with individuals he trusts to help achieve the desired results, in addition to creating a conducive working environment.

“So we cannot restrict him (Kim Swee). If he is tied to the old setup, it may disrupt and limit him from doing better. As he has been appointed, we must give him full trust and authority to determine the structure of the coaching line-up or the form of the syllabus in addressing weaknesses.

“If he is bound by restrictions on what can or cannot be done, it may make things difficult for him. So I think we must give him the space to work creatively in his own way,” he said when met recently.

Last Monday, Ong, who is also the former head coach of Sabah FC, was announced as the new NFDP Technical Director, replacing Oscar Francisco Gonzalez, effective December 1.

The Football Coaches Association of Malaysia (PJBM) president has an extensive reputation and experience, having started as a coach at the Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ) before becoming the main driving force behind the Harimau Muda squad and eventually serving as Harimau Malaya head coach in 2016.

The 55-year-old coach was also previously appointed as FAM Technical Director in 2021.

However, Kim Swee’s appointment was marred by ‘livelihood’ issues among coaches after media reports stated that he was prepared to evaluate the existing coaching staff, whether they remained relevant to be retained or needed to be released for the sustainability of the programme.

Media also reported that Ong acknowledged there were parties dissatisfied with the decision and who had acted by issuing negative statements. — Bernama