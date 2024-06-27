KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Organisers of an anti-Anwar government rally planned in Putrajaya this Saturday said today it will still go ahead despite the police deeming it “illegal”.

Parti Pejuang Tanahair lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, who is representing the organiser of the “Demo Rakyat Lawan Anwar” (Malay for “People Against Anwar Administration”) said the public is protected by the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Any assembly to express criticism and express opinions, that is allowed in the legal process. Not only is it guaranteed in Article 10 in the Federal Constitution, but it is regulated in Act 736, the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“We thank the police in facilitating the process of applying, but police’s responsibilities doesn’t stop there, they must facilitate the protest,” he said in a press conference here.

The lawyer said the organiser will go to the court if there are any actions taken against them for the rally.

“There have been past cases in court that sided with the organisers. We believe this is a peaceful assembly. God willing, nothing will go out of order,” he said.

Earlier today, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the rally has been deemed illegal after failing to obtain permission from the local authority Putrajaya Corporation.

Influencer Aidil Yunus, also known as YB Viral, said he received an email about noon today from Putrajaya Corp, in which the latter cited maintenance works as the reason for not permitting the event.

But Aidil instead criticised Putrajaya Corp, saying it is being funded by taxpayers. Putrajaya Corp falls under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Besides Aidil, organiser Demi Negara's public faces also included 80s singer-turned-PAS influencer Dayangku Intan (real name Tunku Intan Abdul Hamid) and Sarawakian activist Siti Zulaikha Olivia, also known as Mak Iban Olivia.

The rally is scheduled to take place this Saturday starting from 4pm to 6.45pm at the public car park opposite the prime minister’s official residence at the Putrajaya’s Seri Perdana Complex. Protesters have been told to wear black to the protest which is aimed as a warning towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Organisers said the rally will demand eight things from Anwar, who’s also the finance minister: Lowering the price of diesel and keeping the price of RON95 and gas; restoring the supply of local rice without increasing the price and defending the plight of the rice farmers; handling drop-outs from Covid-19; and addressing issues such as the cost of living, public health, equal allocation for all lawmakers; and freedom of speech and economic sovereignty.