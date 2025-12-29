KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Floods hit Pahang again following continuous heavy rain in Rompin while the number of flood victims in Segamat, Johor rose as of 4pm today.

In PAHANG, 49 people from 13 families were evacuated to Balai Raya Kampung Setajam in Rompin, which opened at noon today, while water levels of Sungai Rompin in Kampung Kerpal and Sungai Pukin in Rompin have exceeded the warning level as of 3pm.

In JOHOR, there are 173 people from 58 families at seven relief centres as of 4pm compared to 148 people this morning, with 40 evacuees at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, 42 evacuees at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tasek, five at Balai Raya Kampung Jabi, 11 evacuees at Dewan Serbaguna Pekan Air Panas, 27 evacuees at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Orang Asli Segamat Kecil, 34 evacuees at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Tah Kang, and Balai Raya Kampung Paya Lebar with 14 evacuees.

Two rivers in Segamat have exceeded the danger level — Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat with a reading of 20.12 metres, and Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap at 8.66 metres.

Finally, three roads have been completely closed to all vehicles — Jalan Jabi–Bukit Tempurung in Segamat due to flooding, Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing due to a slope collapse, and the Kesang–Sungai Rambai Bridge in Tangkak due to structural cracks. — Bernama