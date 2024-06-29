GEORGE TOWN, June 29 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today local environmental and cultural aspects must be taken into account in architecture of new hi-tech development.

He said that although modern technology with impressive infrastructure is remarkable, it would be a great loss if such development becomes culturally barren, especially in Bukit Bendera, which has many unique features.

“As we attempt to promote the Bukit Bendera Cable Car with modern technology, we must always remember the environment and cultural features that are unique to Penang and Malaysia so that it remains culturally vibrant.

“This project certainly takes into account environmental aspects in its construction plans, but we also want to emphasise the cultural aspects so that there is beauty and uniqueness in the architecture, integrating cultural elements with the setting of Penang,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bukit Bendera Cable Car project here today.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Meanwhile, the prime minister praised the Penang government for maintaining a crucial position in the global semiconductor ecosystem and being a preferred choice for foreign investors in this field.

In this regard, Anwar said the federal government will pay more attention to Penang, particularly in developing basic infrastructure to enhance the state's capacity as a leading industrial and tourism hub.

“The state government's focus is correct, and I hope Penang will continue to improve its training programmes and synergise with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Human Resources, and others.

“With this, the capabilities of Penang’s youth can be elevated further in the fields of engineering, science, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” he said.

Chow said that the landmark project, inspired by the Penang Hill Corporation (PBBPP) in collaboration with Hartasuma Sdn Bhd and expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, marks an important step in the state's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure.

He noted that the project could improve connectivity and access to Bukit Bendera while transforming the historic site into a must-visit destination.

“In 2023, Bukit Bendera received 1.67 million visitors, close to the pre-pandemic figure of 1.9 million visitors in 2019,” he said. ― Bernama