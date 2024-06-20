JOHOR BARU, June 20 — The Johor Sustainability Centre (JSC) would collaborate with Sarawak on the state’s renewable energy capacity (TBB) initiatives, especially through the use of hydrogen technology, said chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

He said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will lead a state government delegation to Sarawak this month to explore this.

“Among other things, the visit also aims to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise to consolidate efforts towards development and the state’s TBB initiatives.

“It is one of the state government’s strategies to form a collaboration, either with the private or public sectors to strengthen Johor’s renewable energy initiatives,” he told reporters at a signing ceremony between Paragon Globe Berhad (PGB) and UOB Malaysia here today.

Present at the event were PGB executive chairman Datuk Seri Edwin Tan Pei Seng and UOB Malaysia’s head of banking Andy Cheah Shu Kheem.

Hasni, who is also a former menteri besar, said it was important for the state government to forge a close cooperation with its Sarawak counterpart to better understand hydrogen technology as a renewable energy source.

“We learnt that Sarawak intends to export the TBB to Singapore. If the initiative employs hydrogen technology, then Johor has the potential to use it as a renewable energy source," he said.

On June 10, Sarawak unveiled an energy transition policy incorporating renewable energy sources and technology to ensure a clean and sustainable future for the state.

The policy, known as SET-P, was the state’s roadmap towards green energy.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg reportedly said Sarawak will become the largest producer and supplier of hydrogen fuel in the South-east Asian region from 2023.

He said Sarawak has the ability to produce and supply hydrogen because it has many rivers, and the water sources can be processed to be used as hydrogen for vehicles.