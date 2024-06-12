KUCHING, June 12 — A federal Bill relating to greenhouse gas emissions and carbon capture trading is expected to be presented in Parliament by the end of this year and tabled next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also state minister of energy transition and water transformation, noted that the Sarawak government had already passed a similar Bill in the legislative assembly.

“But in a federal Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given instructions and hopefully, by end of this year,” told reporters after closing the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition here today.

He said the Bill will also include not only the laws and regulations, but also the tax scheme, among others.

Advertisement

Fadillah said Sarawak is quite advanced in terms of laws for having approved the greenhouse gas emissions Bill at the state level.

“They have approved it in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly. They have come up with the regulations. Now, the challenge is at national level,” he said.

In his closing speech, Fadillah said Malaysia stands firmly committed to tackling climate change through comprehensive policies and strategic initiatives, including pledging to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Advertisement

He said this demonstrated Malaysia's mitigation ambition in ratifying the Paris Agreement 2016 and global collaboration in climate change adaptation.

He said the government of Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to harnessing hydrogen power for a sustainable future, through investment, incentives, infrastructure development, innovation and collaboration in paving the way for a hydrogen economy which is beneficial in mitigating climate change.

“As we are all aware, one of the cleanest fuel source for energy production is hydrogen.

“As such, strong government support for the hydrogen economy is crucial and is evident in the recently launched hydrogen economy and technology roadmap which aims to position Malaysia as a leading hydrogen economy by 2050.

“The roadmap addresses key challenges across the hydrogen value chain, emphasising governance, technology commercialization, and human capital development in driving this agenda” he added.