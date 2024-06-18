KUCHING, June 18 — The Sarawak government is studying mineral mining practices and legislation in Canada to explore the potential for graphite production from biomass.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said a delegation led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently visited the country to study these matters.

“Canada is a global leader in mineral management and exploration practices that are environmentally friendly. They rehabilitate mining areas afterward,” he told reporters after today’s Sarawak Premier Department’s Aidiladha sacrificial ritual.

He said the delegation’s findings would complement studies conducted by the Sarawak Department of Minerals and Geosciences on identified minerals, aimed at avoiding over-exploitation.

“I will examine their report because we have the potential to extract graphite. Biomass in Sarawak possesses qualities that can yield graphite, a chemical essential for hydrogen fuel cells,” he said.

Yesterday, Awang Tengah stated that the recent visit to Canada to study the mining industry aligns with Sarawak’s aspirations under the post-Covid-19 Development Strategy for developing its mineral sector.

He noted that Canada’s mining sector contributes 20 per cent to its gross domestic product and creates numerous job opportunities, with a significant socio-economic impact. — Bernama

