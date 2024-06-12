KUCHING, June 12 — Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Hazland Abang Hipni today described the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) as a resounding success, with Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amounting to more than RM6 billion signed between parties with Sarawak’s interests.

He said the conference had brought together 611 delegates, 72 speakers and presenters, and 96 participating companies from more than 19 nations.

“The APGH 2024 has set the stage for Sarawak to continue its green hydrogen journey,” he said during the closing of the APGH 2024 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said Sarawak is seen as an ideal candidate for large scale green hydrogen projects for its renewable energy sources, strategic location, local government support and access to raw materials.

“With its competitive edge, Sarawak is looking to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen in the region,” Hazland said.

He highlighted that the state had made significant strides in other application areas such as public transport, citing the Autonomous Rapid Transport as one example of a mass transit system relying on green hydrogen alone.

He said the state government understands the importance of further research and development and has announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy to further its ambitions to become a global leader in this sector.

