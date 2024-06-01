KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) and Stesen Televisyen Malaysia Berhad (TV3) are both celebrating their anniversaries today. Finas turns 43 whereas TV3 hits 40.

Finas was officially established on June 1, 1981 as the leading body for the advancement of the national film industry while TV3, owned by Media Prima Berhad, began broadcasting in 1984 as the first private television station in Malaysia.

Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said he was grateful for the support and encouragement over the years which enabled the agency, under the Communications Ministry, to carry out its responsibility of empowering the country’s creative film industry.

He said Finas will also continue to drive the development of the industry and ensure that films and producers from Malaysia can make a name for themselves on the international stage, especially in the Southeast Asian region.

“We also want to see Malaysia become one of the main filming hubs in the region,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azmir Saifuddin said his team would announce several new initiatives to ensure the film industry remains viable, including a mechanism for the monetisation of intellectual property (IP monetisation) and a payment scheme for industry players.

“These initiatives are to encourage producers to come out with content or intellectual property which can be featured and sold not only in Malaysia but also abroad,” he said.

“Therefore, I hope all parties can work together with Finas to develop this industry in a more professional direction and make it an industry that offers various career opportunities and generates income.”

Meanwhile, Media Prima Berhad News and Current Affairs group editor Kamaruddin Mape expressed his appreciation to the loyal viewers of the TV station throughout its four decades of broadcasting.

“TV3 always strives to satisfy the tastes or even the wishes of its audience (for example), one of the strengths of its ‘Buletin Utama’ is the ‘Aduan Rakyat’ segment where we help people to highlight the issues they face and try to find solutions,” he said.

He also acknowledged that TV3, like all media organisations in Malaysia, needs to adapt to remain relevant especially in today’s era where information or news is no longer only delivered through print or broadcast platforms, but also through social media. — Bernama