KUCHING, May 31 — Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said that Sarawak’s economic transformation under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration is dependent on hard work, careful and far-sighted planning, and not on luck.

He said the powers obtained by the Sarawak government from the federal government are also not dependent on luck, but amicable ties over the years.

“The relationship is based on certain provisions in the Federal Constitution, MA63 and the Inter-Government Committee Report, all of which have become the basis of the establishment of Malaysia,” he said in marking the Dayak harvest festival celebration here.

He said the GPS government will continue holding consultations with the federal government for the return of all the rights of Sarawak.

The premier also said that Sarawak is on the right track to becoming a developed and high-income region by 2030, through the state government’s various initiatives.

“I am very confident that when all the ongoing projects have become a reality by 2030, the people of Sarawak will have the opportunity to enjoy good jobs that give a high salary once Sarawak’s status as a developed region and high-income is achieved,” he said.

He said he recently visited Seoul, South Korea to meet investors, adding that one of the Korean companies has submitted a proposal to build an integrated facility in Sarawak based on green energy.

He said the cost of the project in Bintulu, and other related costs, is expected to reach US$460 billion by 2050.

He added that countries in the European Union are keen to work with the Sarawak government in the same field.

Abang Johari expressed his hope that the Dayaks will continue to be united and foster close ties with other communities and follow in the lead of leaders like the late Datuk Seri Tra Zehndher who had fought for Gawai to be officially recognised.