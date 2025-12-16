KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today ordered the investigation into the case of three men shot dead in Melaka by police to be reclassified as murder.

According to the AGC, the case report had been referred to the Chambers and based on the briefing and recommendations submitted by PDRM, the department agreed to direct that the investigation be reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the offence of murder.

“The AGC’s initial investigation found that several further actions still need to be taken by PDRM to complete the investigation before any final decision is made,” the AGC said in a statement here today.

On Nov 24, three men aged between 24 and 29 were shot dead after one of them allegedly swung a machete at a policeman at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, at about 4.30am, causing a corporal to sustain serious injuries to his left arm.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said all the suspects from the Durian Tunggal Gang were believed to be on their way to rob a premise and had been active in committing crimes since 2024, involving 20 cases in Melaka and one case each in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, with total losses amounting to RM1.35 million.

However, on Dec 3, the families of the three suspects denied claims that the victims had acted violently by attacking the police personnel.

Following this on Dec 4, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar said his department had set up a special task force to investigate the allegations made by the families of the three male suspects who were dissatisfied with the police action.

Today, during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the case would be investigated thoroughly and transparently without any compromise by PDRM. — Bernama