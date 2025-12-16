KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has described his appointment to helm the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) as a significant responsibility.

This comes as the country faces an increasingly challenging global economic environment, shaped by geopolitical uncertainties, shifts in the trade landscape and rapid technological developments.

“Miti plays a crucial role in ensuring that the nation’s economic competitiveness remains intact, that national trade and industrial policies continue to deliver tangible benefits to the people, while strengthening investor confidence.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Prime Minister for the trust and confidence placed in me to shoulder the responsibility as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the Madani Government Cabinet reshuffle, which saw Johari switching portfolios from the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities to Miti.

The vacancy in the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister’s post followed the end of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s term as a Senator and Dewan Negara member.

Meanwhile, Bayan Baru Member of Parliament, Sim Tze Tzin, who is also a new face in the Madani Government Cabinet, has been appointed as the Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister. — Bernama