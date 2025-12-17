KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The situation in the flood-hit areas of Sarawak and Terengganu improved this morning, however, the number of flood evacuees in Pahang registered an increase, while Johor has become the latest state affected by floods, following continuous heavy rain since early today.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the last two evacuees at a relief centre in Miri were allowed to return home today.

The centre is now housing four people from one family affected by a landslide.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 108 from 30 families as at 9am, from 212 from 58 families yesterday.

According to the Terengganu JPBN Secretariat, all evacuees from the Kemaman district were being housed at six relief centres opened since December 15, at Kampung Air Putih Community Hall, Kampung Seberang Tayur Hulu Community Hall, Ketengah Dandong Hall, Batu 14 Community Hall, Kampung 16 Tebak Mosque and Kampung Pasir Gajah.

Based on the Public Info Banjir website, water levels at two stations in Terengganu have exceeded the alert points, namely Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut.

Meanwhile, in Mersing, Johor, JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pusat Air Tawar was opened at 8am and was housing 120 people from 31 families from Kampung Baru Air Tawar and Kampung Hubong.

He said four rivers were at alert level, namely Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat (19.41 metres), Sungai Segamat in Segamat (36.72 metres), Sungai Mersing at Kampung Labong (1.83 metres) and Sungai Muar at Tangkak (2.02 metres).

In Pahang, the number of flood evacuees continues to rise, with 2,077 people from 648 families being housed at 18 centres in three districts as at 8.30am.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana application, the highest number of evacuees was in Kuantan, 1,975 from 620 families at 13 centres; followed by Maran, 74 from 19 families at two centres; and Rompin, 28 from nine families at three centres.

The Public Info Banjir website reported that the levels of several major rivers in Pahang have exceeded the danger points. — Bernama