KUCHING, May 27 — The Sarawak government will make the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) an annual affair to appreciate the media industry’s role, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said here today.

He said the inaugural SMeC, held over two days from May 26, in conjunction with the National Journalist Day (Hawana) was a great success.

“The next conference will continue to serve as a platform to strengthen relationships among journalists, media practitioners, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other stakeholders in the state media industry,” he said at the closing of Hawana here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the closing.

Abang Johari said the next SMeC also aims to encourage the media to enhance their skills in mastering the latest technology, to provide higher-quality and relevant information to the public.

“In the rapidly evolving media industry, technology plays an increasingly crucial role in influencing how the media functions, produces and disseminates content.

“Swift technological migration brings significant changes to the media industry and requires individuals in this field to constantly keep up with developments and update their skills and knowledge,” the premier said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) who is also Chairman of the SMeC 2024 organising committee Datuk Abdullah Saidol were among those who attended.

At the closing of SMeC this morning, Abdullah said the next SMeC will be bigger, and more international countries will be invited.

He said the SMeC will be organised by the state government in collaboration with local media organisations, such as the Kuching Division Journalisits Association and Angkatan Zaman Mansang.