KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Iconic American steakhouse Smith & Wollensky debuts in Kuala Lumpur on December 19th, occupying both the ground and first floors of Suria KLCC.

After expanding to Asia for the first time in 2019, the group now has locations in Taipei, Taichung, Seoul and Manila, and brings its signature 44-ounce, dry-aged swinging tomahawk, seafood tower and giant ten-layer chocolate cake to Malaysia.

Smith & Wollensky is renowned for sourcing USDA Prime beef, the highest grade awarded by the US Department of Agriculture.

It accounts for about two per cent of all beef assessed by the USDA and is seldom seen in the Malaysian market, if at all.

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether the Kuala Lumpur outlet will be serving USDA Prime beef.

As with all Smith & Wollensky locations, however, the Kuala Lumpur restaurant will also boast an extensive wine list, an impressive 2,000 labels spanning Old World (France, Italy, Spain), New World (Australia, Chile, South Africa) and a wide range of American wines.

Founded in 1977 by Alan Stillman, who also founded TGI Fridays, the original New York location in Midtown Manhattan has appeared in films such as American Psycho and, most famously, The Devil Wears Prada, where it serves as Miranda Priestly’s steakhouse of choice — even the devil gets tempted by a dry-aged tomahawk now and then.

Reservations can already be made on their website.

Smith & Wollensky Kuala Lumpur

G02-G05, 102-104, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: All-day dining, 7.30-10pm. Steakhouse, 11am-1am

Tel: 012-328 9760

Facebook: Smith & Wollensky Kuala Lumpur

Instagram: @smithandwollensky.my

