KOTA BHARU, Dec 17 — Several major rivers in Kelantan recorded water levels above the alert and warning thresholds as of 11.30am today following continuous rain in several interior areas.

According to the Public InfoBanjir website, in Kuala Krai, Sungai Lebir at Kampung Tualang recorded a water level of 33.61 metres, exceeding the alert level by 3.61 metres but showing a decreasing trend, while Sungai Galas at Chegar Lapan stood at 33.02 metres, 1.02 metres above the alert level and remaining stable.

Sungai Galas at Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang recorded a water level of 56.28 metres, 0.28 metres above the alert level and remaining stable, with light rain of four millimetres recorded in the area.

In Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang recorded a water level of 7.7 metres, exceeding the alert level by 0.7 metres with a downward trend, while Sungai Kelantan at Jambatan Tendong stood at 4.78 metres, 0.78 metres above the alert level and showing an upward trend.

In Tanah Merah, Sungai Kelantan at Kusial recorded a level of 13.34 metres, while at Kusial Baru it stood at 13.56 metres, both exceeding the alert level with no change in trend.

Sungai Sokor at Kampung Sokor recorded a water level of 19.9 metres, 1.9 metres above the alert level and showing a rising trend.

Meanwhile, Sungai Kelantan at Kampung Temangan, Machang recorded a level of 15.46 metres, exceeding the alert level by 1.46 metres and remaining stable. — Bernama