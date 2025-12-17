KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Health Ministry (MoH) is finalising the Orang Asli Social Determinants of Health Strategic Plan 2025–2035 to ensure the community has access to healthcare services on par with the general population in Malaysia.

Newly appointed Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said the strategic plan was developed using a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach, involving 17 ministries and agencies, including the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa).

“This is to ensure health interventions are aligned with the national social and economic development direction for the Orang Asli community, towards a healthy, progressive society that is rooted in culture and environmental sustainability,” she said during question time in the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question from Senator Manolan Mohamad on whether the ministry has prepared a special health action plan for the Orang Asli under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Hanifah said the strategic plan will also serve as a dedicated Orang Asli health action plan to support the 13MP’s commitment to improving access to and equity in healthcare services through a Social Determinants of Health approach.

Separately, she said 183 samples, or 5.7 per cent of the 3,220 food samples analysed from January to September this year, were found to be non-compliant with the Food Regulations 1985.

Hanifah said the samples involved meat, fish, vegetables and fruits sold at public markets and retail outlets, including imported products inspected at entry points and in local markets.

The inspections were carried out through a year-round risk-based food sampling programme to analyse various food safety parameters, including pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli, heavy metals like lead, veterinary drug residues such as beta agonists, and pesticide residues, including propamocarb.

“For imported products found to be non-compliant, enforcement actions include nationwide product recalls, disposal, re-export and prosecution. Detain, test and release measures are also imposed on subsequent consignments, in addition to import bans based on set criteria.

“For domestic products, enforcement actions include product recalls, disposal, investigations and prosecution against parties found to be in breach of regulations,” she said.

She was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar on measures taken by the ministry to ensure food and raw material safety at public markets nationwide amid concerns over bacterial contamination, heavy metals and the use of harmful chemicals. — Bernama