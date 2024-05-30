MIRI, May 30 ― The Sarawak government will explore developing Niah bazaar should Niah National Park be listed as a United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage site.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said a masterplan will be proposed if the park receives the recognition.

“As of now, the nomination is at its final stage into deliberation of Unesco. Let’s pray that by July it will pass the deliberation and this recognition shall be the game changer to Niah bazaar.

“If this happens, it will definitely bring positive impact to Batu Niah and Sarawak as a whole,” Abang Johari said when officiating at Subis District’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Langgar Meja ceremony yesterday.

He said developments under the masterplan will only focus on the bazaar area and not affect the national park.

“As I have shared with Sibuti MP Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus, the development will involve building roads, river bank protection, and turning the kampung road into better ones. This will require a lot of money.

“We have a plan. And that with Unesco’s recognition, which we hope in God’s will, to happen soon, rough estimation would require RM100 million for the development, which also includes the upgrading of internet connectivity,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out time and planning are required for the developments.

Earlier, he said Sarawak is now on the world’s map, as he has received many invitations to share about the state’s green energy developments including to Poland and Bangkok recently, as well as Sydney in August.

“These invitations mean there are a lot of countries curious about how Sarawak’s economy progresses. Do we have a different economy? I can say that we managed to achieve these because of Sarawakians’ contribution.

“This is not my success. But the success of all Sarawakians who contributed towards the changing climate, braving through the world’s challenges,” he added. ― The Borneo Post